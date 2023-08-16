Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,510,671.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,451,641.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

