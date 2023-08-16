Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $904,000.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 20,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,574,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

