Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Short Interest Update

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 70,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,434. The firm has a market cap of $605.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. Coastal Financial has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 20,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $904,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,574,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $6,939,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

