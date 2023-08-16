Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

COEP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 2,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

