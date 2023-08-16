Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Commercial National Financial stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.36. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

