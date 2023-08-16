Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Position Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,305 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $81,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $81,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,113 shares of company stock worth $2,670,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

