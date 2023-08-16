Compass Point Increases Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target to $9.50

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $962.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.42.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 62,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,710,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 101,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.