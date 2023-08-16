Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:CRK opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

