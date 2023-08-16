Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $52.85 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Concordium has a total market cap of $52.85 million and approximately $472,815.70 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

