Conflux Market Cap Hits $551.02 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $551.02 million and $42.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,211.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00271898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00782499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.49 or 0.00528865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00056947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00117286 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,166,976,330 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,166,715,591.088363 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18789962 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $56,338,433.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.