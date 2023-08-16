Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 113,140 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,140 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $36,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $130.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

