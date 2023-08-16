Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 234,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

MCHP stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

