Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $34,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

