Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 204,580 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,580 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $33,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

