Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 399.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,041 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $277.37 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

