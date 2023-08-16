Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,573 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of POSCO worth $22,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:PKX opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

