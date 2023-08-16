Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Announces Earnings Results

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CNRD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Conrad Industries has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

