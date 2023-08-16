Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,065,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 393,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 124,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

