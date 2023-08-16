Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Trading Up 6,938.5%

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) was up 6,938.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 502,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,266,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Continental Gold Stock Up 6,938.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.49.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

