ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Declares Dividend of $0.02

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CTEC opened at GBX 220.47 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,080.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.90 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257.87 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.74) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.68) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.