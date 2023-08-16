Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.72

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.72 and traded as high as $88.61. Copart shares last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 1,374,312 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Copart Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 286,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 286,200 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,466,200 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

