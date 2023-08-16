Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,379.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,379.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 221,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,522.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

