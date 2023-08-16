Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.54.

TSE:AC opened at C$23.25 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.38 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.61.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

