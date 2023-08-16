Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COST traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $562.33. 354,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

