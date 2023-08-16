Costco Wholesale Co. Stock Rises 0% Following July Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) same store sales increased by 10% during the month of July. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $558.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.77. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

