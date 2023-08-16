Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

