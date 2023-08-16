Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

