Counos X (CCXX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $297.56 Million

Counos X (CCXX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for $16.61 or 0.00057342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $297.56 million and $499,716.69 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Counos X Profile
Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Counos X
