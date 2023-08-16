Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 20,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 20,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,924,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 1,699,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.73.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

