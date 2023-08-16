Coya Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:COYA)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coya Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.39). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

COYA stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,653,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.