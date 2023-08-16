Credit Suisse Group Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.65.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,040 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

