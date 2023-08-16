Critical Contrast: Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) versus Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Geely Automobile and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.55 $781.69 million N/A N/A Lion Electric $139.91 million 3.62 $17.78 million ($0.23) -9.85

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric -24.55% -17.95% -10.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Geely Automobile and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Geely Automobile has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Geely Automobile and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Electric 1 7 4 0 2.25

Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $3.49, suggesting a potential upside of 53.92%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Geely Automobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.