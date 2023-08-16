Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $13.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

