CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.28

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.