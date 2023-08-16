Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.51.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.