CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Position Raised by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CVR Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVI. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

CVI traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 74,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,461. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

