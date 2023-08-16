Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.55. 382,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,455. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.78. The company has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.