Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in RTX were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $5,105,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 765,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,349. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

