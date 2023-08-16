Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Purchases 43,319 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 170.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,777,000. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,849,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,200 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,280,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 9,536,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,076,195. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.