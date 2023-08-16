Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 135 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 3.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.57. 145,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,905. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.33. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

