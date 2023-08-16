Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,400 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 640,800 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Danaos by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Danaos Trading Up 0.4 %

DAC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 73,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Danaos has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaos will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

