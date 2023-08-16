Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Issues Earnings Results

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 13.36%.

Data Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Data Storage has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Data Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Data Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

