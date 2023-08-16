Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $133.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $127.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.37.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,664.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,539,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $6,370,664.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares in the company, valued at $24,539,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,184 shares of company stock worth $76,173,306. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.