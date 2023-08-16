Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Datalex Stock Performance

Datalex stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Datalex has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.68.

About Datalex

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and rest of European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines' direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generates ancillary revenue, and optimizes traveler engagement at various point in their journey; Datalex NDC, which offers order management for indirect channel using NDC; and Datalex Dynamic, which creates and optimizes capabilities by allowing airlines to build customer centric, contextualized, and personalized offers for air and non-air products.

