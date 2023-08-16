Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Datalex Stock Performance
Datalex stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Datalex has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.68.
About Datalex
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Datalex
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Datalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datalex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.