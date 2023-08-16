DeepMarkit (OTC:MKTDF) Trading Up 8.8%

DeepMarkit Corp. (OTC:MKTDF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 3,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
DeepMarkit Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.
DeepMarkit Company Profile
DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DeepMarkit
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.