DeepMarkit (OTC:MKTDF) Trading Up 8.8%

DeepMarkit Corp. (OTC:MKTDF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 3,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

