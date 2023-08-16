Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $428.17. 765,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,684. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

