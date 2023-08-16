Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53, a PEG ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter.

DH has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

