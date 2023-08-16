DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $1,735.54 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00268796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

