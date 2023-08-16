Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $28.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 880.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 129,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.