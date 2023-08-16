Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Herr Investment Group LLC

Herr Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,289,572 shares during the quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Denison Mines worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,477,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 2,926,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,434,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 104,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,349,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,281 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,985,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.84. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 136.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

